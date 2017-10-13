Play

Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not at practice Friday

Bradford (knee) isn't at Friday's practice and is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bradford hasn't practice all week after suffering a setback in Monday's 20-17 win over the Bears. He'll likely be ruled out on the final injury report Friday afternoon.

