Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not expected to play

Bradford (knee) is not expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.

Bradford's absence from the start of Friday's practice initially didn't seem too concerning, but it apparently was a direct result of his knee responding poorly to limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Hampered by what is believed to be a bone bruise, the 29-year-old quarterback is shaping up as no better than a game-day decision for Week 3, making Case Keenum the likely starter against Tampa Bay. Another update will be available when the Vikings release their final injury report.