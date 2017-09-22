Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not on field as practice starts
Bradford (knee) isn't on the field for the start of Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
A limited practice participant the previous two days, Bradford seems to be headed for another 'questionable' designation when Friday's injury report is released. His absence from the start of practice doesn't necessarily mean he'll be listed as a non-participant, but it does mean he'll be no better than limited. Though Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has been optimistic about Bradford's health, it's still quite possible Case Keenum makes another start Sunday against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out by coach•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not expected to play•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Workload limited again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Likely dealing with bone bruise•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Next appearance unclear•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...