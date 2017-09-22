Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not on field as practice starts

Bradford (knee) isn't on the field for the start of Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

A limited practice participant the previous two days, Bradford seems to be headed for another 'questionable' designation when Friday's injury report is released. His absence from the start of practice doesn't necessarily mean he'll be listed as a non-participant, but it does mean he'll be no better than limited. Though Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has been optimistic about Bradford's health, it's still quite possible Case Keenum makes another start Sunday against Tampa Bay.