Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not practicing Wednesday
Bradford (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bradford returned from a three-game absence for Monday's 20-17 win over the Bears, only to be removed at halftime after aggravating his knee during a brutal first half in which his sack yards (35) nearly matched his passing yards (36). Although an MRI on Tuesday failed to reveal additional damage, it's clear Bradford's bone bruise is far from being fully healed. He seems like a long shot to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, though Vikings brass has thus far stopped shy of acknowledging as much. Bradford previously admitted that his knee may not get back to 100 percent until the offseason, potentially opening the door for Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater (knee) to take over the starting gig for the rest of the year. Bridgewater could resume practicing as soon as next week.
