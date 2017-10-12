Vikings' Sam Bradford: Not present for practice

Bradford (knee) wasn't on the field for the beginning of Thursday's practice and wasn't expected to participate in the session, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings should relay later Thursday if Bradford was involved in practice in any capacity, but if the quarterback was in fact unavailable for the second straight session, his odds of playing Sunday against the Packers would take a hit. Bradford was visibly limited by the knee injury during his return from a three-game hiatus in Monday's win over the Bears, but was pulled just before halftime after aggravating the left knee injury. Case Keenum performed superbly over the final two quarters and looks on track to make his fourth start of the season in Week 6.