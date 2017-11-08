Vikings' Sam Bradford: Officially hits IR
The Vikings placed Bradford (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Though the arthroscopic procedure Bradford required on his left knee Tuesday wasn't expected to sideline him for more than a handful of weeks, the Vikings weren't comfortable playing the waiting game and will replace him on the 53-man roster with former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is back to full health after suffering a devastating knee injury in training camp last year. Case Keenum has performed admirably while Bradford has missed all but two games this season due to recurring swelling in the knee and will remain the starter for Sunday's game against the Redskins, but Bridgewater is now next in line should Keenum falter or succumb to an injury of his own. Bradford is set to become a free agent this offseason and seems unlikely to be retained by the Vikings if the team is satisfied with Bridgewater's health heading into 2018.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to land on IR•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Has surgery on knee•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Seeking second opinion on knee•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Making progress, but return date unknown•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Out again this week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.