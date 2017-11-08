Vikings' Sam Bradford: Officially hits IR

The Vikings placed Bradford (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Though the arthroscopic procedure Bradford required on his left knee Tuesday wasn't expected to sideline him for more than a handful of weeks, the Vikings weren't comfortable playing the waiting game and will replace him on the 53-man roster with former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is back to full health after suffering a devastating knee injury in training camp last year. Case Keenum has performed admirably while Bradford has missed all but two games this season due to recurring swelling in the knee and will remain the starter for Sunday's game against the Redskins, but Bridgewater is now next in line should Keenum falter or succumb to an injury of his own. Bradford is set to become a free agent this offseason and seems unlikely to be retained by the Vikings if the team is satisfied with Bridgewater's health heading into 2018.