Vikings' Sam Bradford: Officially questionable

The Vikings have officially listed Bradford (knee) as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Bears.

Bradford, who has been sidelined since the team's season opener, is likely to be a true game-time decision. Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports that coach Mike Zimmer indicated "we'll see" in regards to his status for Monday. The quarterback was limited throughout the week at practice. Case Keenum has filled in nicely during his absence, and will presumably draw another start should Bradford ultimately be unable to suit up.