Vikings' Sam Bradford: On track to be activated
The Vikings plan to activate Bradford (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The Vikings haven't made an official move yet, but it appears Bradford will be on the active roster for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints. All signs still point to Case Keenum starting the contest, but the team may feel more comfortable with Bradford as the No. 2 over Teddy Bridgewater.
