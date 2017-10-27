Vikings' Sam Bradford: Out again this week

Bradford (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Bradford was unable to take part in any portion of practice this week, so he will sit out for the third week in a row. It's not clear how close he is to returning to action, but he will get extra time to rest prior to the Vikings' next game with the team on bye in Week 9. Case Keenum will be under center for the Vikings on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories