Vikings' Sam Bradford: Outstanding in season-opening win
Bradford completed 27 of 32 attempts for 346 passing yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's win over the Saints.
Bradford was simply superb to start this season, connecting on over 84 percent of his passes while hitting seven different targets. After setting a new league record for completion percentage last season, Bradford's precision shouldn't come as a surprise, but his 10.8 yards per attempt already top any mark from his first year in Minnesota. In fact, besides his numbers in last season's Week 16 loss to the Packers, Monday represented Bradford's best performance as a Viking. All three of his touchdown tosses came inside the red zone, but a whopping eight of Bradford's completions went for at least 20 yards. Granted, he was going against a Saints defense that's been historically bad in recent seasons, but with the help of a running attack that appears much improved, Bradford should like where he stands heading into Week 2's meeting versus the Steelers.
