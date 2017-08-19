Vikings' Sam Bradford: Pedestrian performance in Seattle

Bradford completed 7-of-11 passes for 95 yards and added a four-yard rush in Week 2 of preseason Friday at Seattle.

Bradford played all but one drive in the first half before giving way to backup Case Keenum. He led the offense to a field goal on the first drive, but failed to produce any points thereafter against a tough Seahawks defense. While Bradford's a competent signal-caller, his inability to throw the deep ball effectively limits his upside.