Vikings' Sam Bradford: Practices again Wednesday
Bradford (knee) practiced for a second consecutive day Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. "It's been a progression," Bradford said. "We put a lot of hard work in. ... I felt very confident going into these practices that it would feel good, and I think it responded well after yesterday, and I was able to go out there again today and practice."
Opening his three-week window for a return from injured reserve, Bradford seemingly has passed the initial tests on his surgically-repaired left knee, which hasn't allowed him to play since Oct. 9. In three games before that fateful appearance and in the meantime, Case Keenum was 11-3 as a starter en route to a 13-3 regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. If activated in the coming weeks, Bradford wouldn't be anything more than an insurance policy behind Keenum and perhaps Teddy Bridgewater, but the move will also mean the Vikings are still in the thick of the playoff picture.
