Vikings' Sam Bradford: Remains sidelined

Bradford (knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice.

After undergoing Regenokine treatment on his left knee in New York over the weekend, Bradford is back in Minnesota, according to head coach Mike Zimmer. That said, Bradford's potential to suit up this Sunday against the Ravens is murky. "I don't know," Zimmer said Wednesday. "We'll see. I know if he's around but we'll see what he's going to do. He is feeling better, though." Zimmer's comments come on the heels of Teddy Bridgewater (knee) returning to practice, opening his three-week window for activation from the PUP list. At this point, Case Keenum appears to be the best bet to lead the offense in the short term, but Bridgewater's impending return, if it happens, would clear up the quarterback situation in Minnesota.