Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out by coach

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Per ESPN.com, Bradford's injured knee didn't respond well to limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He was dealing with pronounced pain Friday morning, and he's now scheduled to get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who performed ACL repairs on the same left knee in 2013 and 2014. The injury is thought to be a bone bruise, but there's been some trouble diagnosing it due to the scar tissue built up around Bradford's ACL. Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph all need to be significantly downgraded with Case Keenum under center, and Bradford's absence is also a sub-optimal development for Dalvin Cook.