Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out for matchup with Packers
The Vikings ruled Bradford (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
As expected, Case Keenum will make his fourth start of the season, after replacing Bradford at halftime in Monday's 20-17 win over the Bears. With Stefon Diggs (groin) also unavailable and Dalvin Cook (knee) already out for the season, Keenum will direct most of his passes to Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Jerick McKinnon and, possibly, Michael Floyd. Bradford's inability to practice this week isn't a good sign for his availability Week 7 against the Ravens.
