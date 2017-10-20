Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out for Week 7
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer ruled Bradford (knee) out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bradford didn't practice all week and doesn't seem likely to return before the Vikings' bye in Week 9. Case Keenum will start against the Ravens.
