Vikings' Sam Bradford: Seeking second opinion on knee
Bradford will visit Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday for a second opinion on his injured left knee, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Though the VIkings have indicated that Bradford is making progress since aggravating his left knee injury in a Week 5 start against the Bears, the team still doesn't have a definitive timetable for the quarterback's return. Bradford's visit with Dr. Andrews could perhaps be helpful toward determining when the veteran might be available again or if another surgery on the problematic knee will be necessary, but the Vikings have already begun discussing the possibility of placing Bradford on season-ending injured reserve, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. With Case Keenum thriving in Bradford's stead as the Vikings' starting quarterback and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) set to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week to provide additional insurance at the position, Minnesota may not have much incentive to waste a roster spot on Bradford while his return timeline remains murky.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Making progress, but return date unknown•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Out again this week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Absent from first practice of week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Friday•
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...