Vikings' Sam Bradford: Seeking second opinion on knee

Bradford will visit Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday for a second opinion on his injured left knee, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Though the VIkings have indicated that Bradford is making progress since aggravating his left knee injury in a Week 5 start against the Bears, the team still doesn't have a definitive timetable for the quarterback's return. Bradford's visit with Dr. Andrews could perhaps be helpful toward determining when the veteran might be available again or if another surgery on the problematic knee will be necessary, but the Vikings have already begun discussing the possibility of placing Bradford on season-ending injured reserve, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. With Case Keenum thriving in Bradford's stead as the Vikings' starting quarterback and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) set to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week to provide additional insurance at the position, Minnesota may not have much incentive to waste a roster spot on Bradford while his return timeline remains murky.