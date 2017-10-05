Vikings' Sam Bradford: Set to practice Thursday

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Bradford (knee) would likely practice in some capacity Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "If [Bradford is] ready to play, he'll play," Zimmer said, regarding the quarterback's status for Monday's game against the Bears.

Bradford has been held out of the Vikings' last three games while managing the knee injury, but Zimmer described the signal caller as day-to-day earlier this week, leaving open the possibility that Bradford could make his return Monday night. At this point in the recovery process, it appears Bradford's knee issue will come down to a matter of pain tolerance, so if he's able to put in a few practices this week without any complications, his chances of returning to action would increase. Zimmer didn't indicate if he expects Bradford to face any restrictions during Thursday's practice, but his level involvement will be clarified when the Vikings formally release their injury report later in the day.