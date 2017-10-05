Vikings' Sam Bradford: Set to practice Thursday
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Bradford (knee) would likely practice in some capacity Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "If [Bradford is] ready to play, he'll play," Zimmer said, regarding the quarterback's status for Monday's game against the Bears.
Bradford has been held out of the Vikings' last three games while managing the knee injury, but Zimmer described the signal caller as day-to-day earlier this week, leaving open the possibility that Bradford could make his return Monday night. At this point in the recovery process, it appears Bradford's knee issue will come down to a matter of pain tolerance, so if he's able to put in a few practices this week without any complications, his chances of returning to action would increase. Zimmer didn't indicate if he expects Bradford to face any restrictions during Thursday's practice, but his level involvement will be clarified when the Vikings formally release their injury report later in the day.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sidelined again Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: No practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Uncertain to practice this week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Dr. Andrews confirms no structural damage•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Ruled out by coach•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Trade Chart
Go ahead and pick up some fresh talent off waivers, but dealmaking is the real resource to...
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...
-
Sportsline: Ride Latavius not Amari
Advanced computer model says bench Amari Cooper and start Latavius Murray this week.
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel...