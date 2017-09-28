Play

Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sidelined again Sunday

Head coach Mike Zimmer has ruled out Bradford (knee) for Sunday's game against the Lions, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Last Friday, Bradford received a second opinion on his left knee from Dr. James Andrews, who confirmed a bone bruise. Bradford's availability will thus be considered on a week-to-week basis. In his stead, Case Keenum will earn a third consecutive start.

