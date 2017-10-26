Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sits out practice Thursday
Bradford (knee) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's somewhat encouraging that Bradford made the trip with the Vikings to London ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, but since he's been on the sideline for the first two practices of the week, it's highly unlikely he'll be available for the Week 8 matchup. Case Keenum looks bound to pick up a third consecutive start with Bradford unavailable and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) trending toward a Week 10 return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
More News
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...