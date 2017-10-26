Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sits out practice Thursday

Bradford (knee) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's somewhat encouraging that Bradford made the trip with the Vikings to London ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, but since he's been on the sideline for the first two practices of the week, it's highly unlikely he'll be available for the Week 8 matchup. Case Keenum looks bound to pick up a third consecutive start with Bradford unavailable and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) trending toward a Week 10 return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.