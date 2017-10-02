Vikings' Sam Bradford: Still considered day-to-day
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford (knee) remains day-to-day and could return for Week 5 against the Bears on Monday Night Football, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This isn't particularly informative, considering Zimmer has essentially been saying the same thing since the beginning of Week 2. The team ruled Bradford out for Week 4 on Thursday, after waiting until Friday the previous week. The quarterback is still recovering from a bone bruise -- a diagnosis that Dr. James Andrews confirmed during a Sept. 22 visit. With no ligament or muscular damage, Bradford should eventually be able to play once the pain subsides. He got in some practice work Weeks 2 and 3, but was then held out entirely last week. A return to practice in the upcoming days would mark a significant step in the right direction. The Vikings will have a tough time moving the ball if they have Case Keenum at quarterback without the help of Dalvin Cook (torn ACL).
