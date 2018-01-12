Vikings' Sam Bradford: Sunday status TBD
Coach Mike Zimmer indicated that he hasn't made a decision on whether Bradford (knee) will suit up for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
In order for Bradford, who practiced again Friday, to be in uniform for the contest, the Vikings would need to activate him off IR and make a move to clear space for him on the team's 53-man roster. Either way, Case Keenum will start Sunday's game, with Teddy Bridgewater also in Minnesota's backup QB mix.
