Vikings' Sam Bradford: Uncertain to practice this week

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer admitted Monday that he wasn't certain Bradford (knee) would practice this week, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It's really day to day," Zimmer said, regarding Bradford's availability for practice. "We'll just see how the week goes and go from there."

After submitting a dominant performance in the Vikings' season-opening win, Bradford has missed the team's last two games while experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. The veteran signal caller visited Dr. James Andrews in Florida last weekend for a second opinion on his knee, and with Andrews detecting no structural damage, it appears the Vikings are content to evaluate Bradford ahead of each week to determine his status. Zimmer reiterated that Bradford would take back his starting role once healthy enough to do so, though the career-best performance (25-for-33, 369 yards, three touchdowns) by replacement Case Keenum in the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers may give the Vikings more reason not to rush Bradford back to the field at less than 100 percent health.