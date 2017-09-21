Vikings' Sam Bradford: Workload limited again Thursday

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Bradford (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings planned all along to limit Bradford's activity in the team's second practice of the week, but the more important takeaway from Thursday's session was that Zimmer was upbeat about the quarterback's health. Per Tomasson, Zimmer said he feels better Thursday than he did a day earlier about Bradford's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Buccaneers, but the team's final practice of the week Friday should shed more light on the signal caller's status. If Bradford's knee issue -- which is believed to be a bone bruise -- forces him to the sideline for a second straight week, Case Keenum would pick up another start behind center, resulting in a bleaker outlook for the team's receiving corps.