Vikings' Sam Brown: Signs with Minnesota
Brown signed a contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This is the first we've heard of the lanky Brown since he finished the 2016 season on the Ravens' practice squad. He'll likely need to impress on special teams in order to secure a spot on the final roster.
