Darnold completed 22 of 28 passes for 347 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions and added four rushes for seven yards in the Vikings' 42-21 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Darnold and the Vikings punted after seven plays on their first drive, but the offensive showcase began on Minnesota's second possession in the form of a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison. Darnold encountered little resistance the rest of the way while accumulating single-game career highs in passing yards and touchdowns, hitting Justin Jefferson (12 yards, 52 yards) and Addison (11 yards, six yards) for his other four scoring tosses. Darnold now has multiple touchdown-pass tallies without an interception in four straight games, as well as a pair of 300-yard efforts in the last three contests. The veteran quarterback's resurgent season's next chapter unfolds at home against the Bears in a Week 15 Monday night matchup on Dec. 16.