Darnold was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a right hand injury.

Darnold offered up sterling quarterback play through the first four weeks of the campaign, tallying an 11:3 TD:INT and completing 68.9 percent of his passes. In five games since then, his completion percent (68.4) is nearly the same, but he's fallen off to a 6:7 TD:INT during that stretch. Darnold now is dealing with a health concern, and to his throwing hand to boot, so even if he doesn't miss any time, his accuracy could take a hit in the short term.