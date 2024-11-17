Darnold (right hand) completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 246 yards and two touchdowns while adding 18 rushing yards and a third score (one fumble) off of eight carries in Sunday's 23-13 win over Tennessee.
Darnold was dealing with a minor injury to his throwing hand coming out of his worst performance of the season against the Jaguars last week. The veteran signal-caller bounced back fully from the three-pick outing with three touchdowns in Minnesota's eighth win of the year. Now healthy, Darnold makes for a fine fantasy play against the flailing Bears next Sunday.
