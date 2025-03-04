The Vikings will not franchise tag Darnold by Tuesday's deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darnold will officially be allowed to test free agency, which kicks off at the start of the new league year March 12, though Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that both sides remain mutually interested about potentially re-upping no a short-term deal. After a career-best 2024 campaign, however, in which he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, Darnold's demand on the open market could exceed Minnesota's best offers, especially with 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy (knee) waiting for a chance to vault into the starting role after having missed his rookie year due to injury. Darnold has reportedly drawn interest from teams including the Giants and raiders, and with Matthew Stafford having re-signed with the Rams, he figures to be viewed as an increasingly intriguing option for QB-need clubs.