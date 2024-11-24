Darnold completed 22 of 34 passes for 330 yards wtih two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win against the Bears.

Darnold crushed the Bears with deep pass attempts, as he tallied three completions of at least 40 yards and seven of at least 20. That led to his first 300-yard passing game of the season, though he was aided by overtime to get there. Darnold also tacked on passing scores from two and five yards away, marking his fourth multi-touchdown effort in six games since Minnesota's bye. After a brief shaky stretch, Darnold has returned to form as a solid fantasy contributor.