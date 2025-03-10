Darnold and the Seahawks reached agreement Monday on a three-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports it as a three-year, $100.5 million deal, including $55 million guaranteed. Darnold will take over as the starting quarterback for a new-look Seattle offense that's trading QB Geno Smith (to the Raiders) and WR DK Metcalf (to the Steelers) in exchange for draft picks. The team also has a new offensive coordinator, with Klint Kubiak replacing Ryan Grubbs, but there's still a lot of work to be done, namely upgrading a lousy offensive line and finding another receiving threat alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba.