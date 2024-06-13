Darnold will be the first-team quarterback when Minnesota begins training camp in late July, ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert reports.

Darnold took all the first-team reps at June minicamp and reportedly looked sharper than 10th overall draft pick J.J. McCarthy. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Darnold will remain the top QB for the start of training camp, but O'Connell cautioned that it's one of the many positions at which he anticipates competition later this summer.