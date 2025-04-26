Howell was traded from the Seahawks to the Vikings on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This was a likely outcome for Howell after Seattle drafted Jalen Milroe on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Howell has starting experience and is a serviceable backup behind J.J. McCarthy, who is set to take over as the new starter in Minnesota.
