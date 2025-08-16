Howell completed one of five passes for 13 yards and an interception in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to the Patriots. He added 14 rushing yards on three carries.

The fourth-year QB isn't exactly known for his mobility, but he gained more yards on the ground than through the air in two drives as part of an overall poor performance from the Vikings' offense. Howell is set as the top backup to J.J. McCarthy this season, but the 2024 first-round pick would have to be a significant flop, or suffer another serious injury, for the former Commander and Seahawk to see more than mop-up duty this season.