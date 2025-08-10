Howell completed 11 of 13 passes for 105 yards and added two yards and a touchdown on four carries in Saturday's 20-10 preseason win over Houston.

J.J, McCarthy got the start for Minnesota but played only one drive before turning things over to Howell, who produced points on his first two possessions in a very efficient performance, including a one-yard TD on a QB sneak late in the second quarter. The former starter for the Commanders is set to be the backup for the Vikings this season, and that experience could come in handy for Howell if McCarthy -- who missed his entire rookie season in 2024 due to knee surgery -- has trouble staying healthy once again.