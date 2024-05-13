The Vikings agreed to terms with Reyes on Tuesday.

Reyes was placed on the reserve/retired list in August of 2023 due to an abundance of head injuries throughout his career. However, the 28-year-old tight end has been cleared to play once again and has been given a new opportunity in Minnesota. Reyes' most recent in-game action came back in 2021 with the Commanders, appearing in 11 games and playing primarily on special teams (145 snaps). The Vikings picked up Reyes through the NFL's International Player Pathway program and this signing does not count against the team's 90-player offseason roster limit.