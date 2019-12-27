Mannion could get his second career start this week against Chicago if starter Kirk Cousins is rested ahead of the playoffs, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Sean's a smart guy,'' head coach Mike Zimmer said. "He's done a really good job on the (scout team). When he gets his opportunities with the other guys, he's done a good job."

With the Vikings locked into the No. 6 playoff seed, there's nothing to play for this week against Chicago. However, the Vikings may be motivated to play their starters for a quarter or two after a poor offensive performance in last week's loss to Green Bay. Head coach Mike Zimmer hasn't said whether he'll rest his starters and may not announce a decision until kickoff. Either way, it seems likely that Mannion will see significant action Sunday as it's unlikely Cousins will play more than a quarter or two.