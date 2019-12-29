Mannion completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Bears.

Mannion started for Kirk Cousins, as he and many of the other starters watched from the sidelines. He completed just 57 percent of his passes, averaged 6.0 yards per attempt and turned the ball over twice, reminding everyone why he's never gotten an extended run as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Mannion will return to the bench for the postseason and could have the team considering its options behind Cousins.