Mannion didn't see the field during the 2020 season.
Mannion spent another year acting as Kirk Cousins' backup, but despite being active for all 16 games the 28-year-old didn't take a snap under center. An unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Mannion likely will have a similar fate if he's on a roster.
