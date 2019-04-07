Vikings' Sean Mannion: Packs bags for Minnesota
Mannion signed a contract with the Vikings on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Mannion was picked in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he spent the last four years in a backup role. During that tenure, Mannion appeared in 10 games, completing 33 of 53 passes for 258 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. The Vikings still have Kyle Sloter on the roster, so Mannion will compete with him to become Kirk Cousins' backup in 2019.
