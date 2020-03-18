Mannion agreed to terms Wednesday with the Vikings on a one-year contract, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mannion is in line to return for another year as Kirk Cousins' backup, despite having underwhelmed in his lone extended action in Week 17 of last season. Of course, it's worth noting that his unimpressive showing came without the presence of Minnesota's top running backs (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) and top offensive tackles (Riley Reiff and Brian O'Neill). The Vikings could still bring in other competition for the backup job this summer.