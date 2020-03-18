Mannion agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mannion is in line to return for another year as Kirk Cousins' backup, despite having performed to a resoundingly underwhelming level in his lone start last season. Of course, it's worth noting that his unimpressive performance came without the presence of Minnesota's top running backs (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) or top offensive tackles (Riley Reiff and Brian O'Neill). It remains possible that the Vikings could bring in competition for the backup quarterback gig this summer.