Vikings' Sean Mannion: Should act as top QB in Week 17
Mannion will serve as the Vikings' primary quarterback in Sunday's game against the Bears, even if he doesn't start, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Mike Zimmer hasn't confirmed how he plans to proceed with resting his players in Week 17, but all reports thus far have suggested that several key regulars -- including Kirk Cousins -- won't play much, if at all. Cousins is active against Chicago, but Cronin suggests that even if the veteran signal-caller gets the first snap, he'll merely just be preserving his consecutive start streak before exiting the contest soon thereafter. Mannion, who has appeared in only two games and has played five snaps in total, will thus be in store for his most extended action of the campaign. The setup isn't favorable, however, as the Vikings' top two running backs (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) are out with injuries, while starting offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Brian O'Neill are healthy inactives. Additionally, star wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are among the several Vikings who will likely have limited roles in Week 17.
