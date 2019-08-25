Mannion was 6-of-9 for 57 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's preseason win over Arizona.

Despite a ho-hum preseason, Mannion still appears set to begin the season as the No. 2 quarterback. Kyle Sloter has played well in the preseason, so it's possible the two could be jockeying for position on the depth chart during the regular season.

