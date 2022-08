Mannion was 10-for-15 for 65 yards passing with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's preseason loss to San Francisco.

Kellen Mond started the game but struggled by throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. After Mond outplayed Mannion in the first preseason game, Mannion looked better in the second contest. The battle for the backup quarterback role looks even at this point and likely will be decided late in training camp.