Vikings' Sean Mannion: Strong preseason debut
Mannion was 7-of-13 for 102 yards passing with a touchdown and no interceptions in Friday's preseason win over New Orleans.
Mannion had a solid performance as he's expected to win the backup job behind Kirk Cousins. So far in camp there hasn't been much talk that his spot as the No. 2 QB is at risk.
