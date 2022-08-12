Mannion and Kellen Mond will get a "50-50" split of reps in Sunday's preseason game against Las Vegas, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mannion and Kellen Mond are in a tight competition for the backup role to starter Kirk Cousins and their preseason will go a lot way to determining the winner. Cousins will miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19, but he was unlikely to play in the game even if healthy. Head coach Kevin O'Connell did not say whether Mannion or Mond will start Sunday's game, however.