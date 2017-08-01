Washington (leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Washington led Texas A&M in tackles in 2016 with 104, including 2.5 sacks. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, there were serious concerns about how Washington would fare at the professional level, but we'll have to wait even longer to see whether he could prove the skeptics wrong.

