Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Looks ready for Monday
Stephen (back) was a full participant at Saturday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
With a full practice under his belt this week, Stephen looks like he'll be able to give it a go Monday. How well he will hold up is still unknown, however.
