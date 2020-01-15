Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Marks 21 tackles
Stephen recorded 21 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups over 15 regular-season games.
After spending the 2018 campaign with Seattle, Stephen returned to the team that drafted him in 2014 and assumed a starting role alongside Linval Joseph. The 28-year-old Stephen is a valued run-stopper and he averaged 39.2 defensive snaps per game. He's under contract for two more years, and he figures to retain his starting role in 2020.
